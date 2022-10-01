 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Liverpool vs. Brighton: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

Live coverage of Liverpool’s Premier League game against Brighton with lineup news, streaming and television options, and live updates.

By epicskyline
/ new
Brighton &amp; Hove Albion v Liverpool - Premier League Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images

LIVERPOOL VS. BRIGHTON

| Saturday, October 1 |
Premier League | Anfield
3PM BST/10AM EST

It appears that...Liverpool Football Club? Will be playing? A Premier League game? I said that this couldn’t possibly be right after a full month without one. And yet, here we are. All players have returned from international duty, no more 100-year-old monarchs are have died, and Liverpool is headed to American Express Community Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Brighton vs. Liverpool

Television: no listing (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

BRIGHTON

LIVERPOOL

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community at The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match from the 2022-23 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, tactical discussion, and post-match reaction.

In This Stream

Premier League 2022-23 Match Coverage: Liverpool vs. Brighton

View all 9 stories

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Liverpool Offside Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Liverpool FC news from Liverpool Offside