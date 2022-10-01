Liverpool vs. Brighton: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

LIVERPOOL VS. BRIGHTON

| Saturday, October 1 |

Premier League | Anfield

3PM BST/10AM EST

It appears that...Liverpool Football Club? Will be playing? A Premier League game? I said that this couldn’t possibly be right after a full month without one. And yet, here we are. All players have returned from international duty, no more 100-year-old monarchs are have died, and Liverpool is headed to American Express Community Stadium to take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Brighton vs. Liverpool

Television: no listing (UK); Peacock (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); fubuTV Canada (Canada); Star Sports Select 1 (India); Astro SuperSport (Malaysia); SuperSport MaXimo 2 (Nigeria); 221 Hub Premier 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC via FuboTV (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

BRIGHTON

TEAM NEWS! Here's our starting XI to face Liverpool this afternoon.



https://t.co/S3j1TIedJv // #BHAFC ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/B1WJ0Y67DX — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) October 1, 2022

LIVERPOOL

Team news



How we line-up for #LIVBHA this afternoon — Liverpool FC (@LFC) October 1, 2022

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

