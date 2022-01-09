Liverpool Draw Cardiff City In FA Cup Fourth Round

Liverpool FC earned their place in the FA Cup fourth round after defeating Shrewsbury Town 4-1 at Anfield this afternoon, and they already know who their next opponent will be. The draw, which commenced soon after the win, saw Liverpool drawn for a home matchup with Championship side Cardiff City.

The Reds had an interesting lead-up to their third-round match. With a rash of suspected positive COVID-19 tests in the previous week, it was unknown who would even be available to play. In the end, LFC was able to field a fairly competitive team with some academy players mixed in. Despite going down 1-0 in the first half, Liverpool were able to ultimately cruise to a fairly comfortable 4-1 win.

Cardiff had a more difficult task in earning their place in the fourth round. They failed to hang on to a 1-0 halftime lead over fellow Championship side Preston North End, and it took a Mark Harris goal well into extra time to give them their 2-1 victory.

The fourth-round match will be the first time Liverpool and Cardiff have played since the Welsh side was relegated in 2019. Liverpool won both ties that season with a 4-1 victory at Anfield and a 2-0 victory at Cardiff City Stadium. Liverpool have won the last six matchups with Cardiff City, including a penalty shootout win in the 2012 Carling League Cup final. With Cardiff currently sitting at the wrong end of the Championship table in 20th place, Liverpool will be heavy favorites to extend that streak to seven matches.

The date and time of the match are yet to be determined, but the fourth-round ties are slated to be played between Friday, February 4th and Monday, February 7th.