Liverpool vs. Shrewsbury: FA Cup 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

LIVERPOOL VS SHREWSBURY TOWN
| Sunday, January 9th |
FA Cup | Anfield
2PM BST/9AM EST
Despite a widespread Covid outbreak at the club, Liverpool’s FA Cup bow will go ahead as scheduled with a heavily changed lineup expected to account for the enforced absences and League One opponents Shrewsbury likely dreaming of a magical upset of a result at Anfield as a result.
PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH
Television: Premier Sports 1 (UK); ESPN+ (USA); 10 Play (Australia); Sportsnet (Canada); Sony Ten 2 (India); Astro SuperSport 4 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 111 mio Sports (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV
Streaming: ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO
LIVERPOOL
TEAM NEWS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 9, 2022
The Reds to face @shrewsweb #LIVSHR
SHREWSBURY TOWN
| Our Blue Amber Army that's set to take on @LFC this afternoon!— Shrewsbury Town FC (@shrewsweb) January 9, 2022
| #Salop pic.twitter.com/ewUQf6wRLS
THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG
Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff
