Liverpool vs. Shrewsbury: FA Cup 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

Live coverage of Liverpool’s FA Cup match against Shrewsbury Town with team news, television and streaming options, and an updated liveblog throughout the match.

By Noel Chomyn and Cruyff Turns Anonymous
Liverpool FC v Shrewsbury Town - FA Cup Fourth Round: Replay Photo by Visionhaus

LIVERPOOL VS SHREWSBURY TOWN

| Sunday, January 9th |
FA Cup | Anfield
2PM BST/9AM EST

Despite a widespread Covid outbreak at the club, Liverpool’s FA Cup bow will go ahead as scheduled with a heavily changed lineup expected to account for the enforced absences and League One opponents Shrewsbury likely dreaming of a magical upset of a result at Anfield as a result.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Shrewsbury Town

Television: Premier Sports 1 (UK); ESPN+ (USA); 10 Play (Australia); Sportsnet (Canada); Sony Ten 2 (India); Astro SuperSport 4 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 111 mio Sports (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

SHREWSBURY TOWN

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

