Mo Salah in Top Three for FIFA Best Men’s Player

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is one of the shortlisted players for the 2021 FIFA Men’s Player award, alongside Robert Lewandowski (Poland and Bayern Munich) and Lionel Messi (Argentina and PSG).

While Liverpool’s injury-ridden 2020/21 might hurt the winger, he was one of the bright spots last season, and his numbers this season are unimpeachable.

The award will be decided by votes from both current men’s national team coaches and team captains, as well as from journalists and fans on FIFA.com (read: you all). These different voting categories are equally voted, and whoever gets the most will be winner of The Best FIFA Men’s Player. The winner will be announced during a live broadcast on Monday January 17.