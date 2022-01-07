 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Mo Salah in Top Three for FIFA Best Men’s Player

He has had some season to be fair

By Mari Lewis
/ new
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on January 02, 2022 in London, England. &nbsp;
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on January 02, 2022 in London, England.  
Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah is one of the shortlisted players for the 2021 FIFA Men’s Player award, alongside Robert Lewandowski (Poland and Bayern Munich) and Lionel Messi (Argentina and PSG).

While Liverpool’s injury-ridden 2020/21 might hurt the winger, he was one of the bright spots last season, and his numbers this season are unimpeachable.

The award will be decided by votes from both current men’s national team coaches and team captains, as well as from journalists and fans on FIFA.com (read: you all). These different voting categories are equally voted, and whoever gets the most will be winner of The Best FIFA Men’s Player. The winner will be announced during a live broadcast on Monday January 17.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...