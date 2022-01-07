Liverpool Players “Buzzing” at the Chance to Play Again

Tyler Morton spoke to Liverpoolfc.com about his excitement about the possibility of the FA Cup campaign getting underway.

The youngster has featured already for Liverpool this season, performing decently as a defensive midfielder against varied opposition. He will hope to reprise this role at Anfield on Sunday.

The teenager, who made his first team debut this season, speaks for a number of the young lads who will hope to get their chance in the third round of the FA Cup Sunday, giving Jürgen Klopp a lot of appreciation:

“That’s what he’s best for, the manager: I’ve said it time and time again, he’s probably the best manager in the world for giving out opportunities and he’s given out a lot to the lads that play U23s.

“Me included, he’s given me a lot of opportunities and we couldn’t speak more highly of him as a team. We’re all buzzing and especially the FA Cup coming up, it’s known for having youngsters playing in it.

“Who knows what will happen but maybe he will give a few chances out, but everyone is buzzing. Even the senior players, everyone just wants to play footy. That’s what we’re here to do and we’re here to win.”

While Morton has enjoyed his chances with the first team thus far, he does notice a difference in the physicality:

“It’s a lot harder, especially physically. The physical side of it is what the Premier League is known for and how fast it is. You’ve got to just be clever with your touches and you’ve just got to be really switched on. Every single player in the Premier League is a clever footballer and that’s something else you’ve got to adapt to as well. I think I’ve adapted quite well. Hopefully I’ll keep pushing up.”

he will hope to continue his development on Sunday afternoon, as the Reds hope to progress in the FA Cup