There’s only so much bitterness Liverpool fans can hold towards ex-Red Philippe Coutinho at this point. His acrimonious, yet lucrative departure for Barcelona four years ago helped lay the foundations for one of the greatest Liverpool squads ever assembled. Reds the world over will be forever grateful.

However, it is also no longer news that the 29-year-old has been on the exact opposite trajectory since trading Anfield for the Nou Camp, falling further and further from relevancy and now desperate to get his career back on track.

While the Brazilian once had aspirations to return to England to join a contender, it has become clear that he will most likely need to settle for a promising “project”. Aston Villa, replete with the requisite trifecta of billionaire sugar daddy, expensively-assembled squad and exciting young manager in Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard at the helm represent just the type of project a player like Coutinho could need.

Rumors have emerged in recent days that the midfielder has been house searching in Birmingham, while Gerrard has played coy when quizzed about a potential transfer.

Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol has reported that the player himself is keen on the move (because of course he is) citing word from Coutinho’s camp that Brazilian likes the idea of linking up with familiar faces such as Gerrard and former Liverpool executive Christian Purslow, now Villa CEO.

The interest is said to be so far advanced on both sides that a move could be announced as soon as this weekend. However, something tells me that Barcelona might not recoup their entire £142m outlay this time.