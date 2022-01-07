Liverpool FC Women Sign Forward Katie Stengel

Liverpool have finally added an American to their ranks - at least the Women have.

The Reds announced on Thursday the signing of American forward Katie Stengel from Norwegian side Vålerenga, by way of the Houston Dash.

At 29, Stengel has 48 career goals to her name, including four from her previous squad. She previously played under Matt Beard during his tenure in Boston with the Boston Breakers in 2017, and has been playing professionally since 2015 when she joined Bayern Munich - contributing to their league winning run that season. Fast forward to this past season, and she’s still helping win championships - this time with Vålerenga in the Norwegian Women’s Cup last year.

Most of her career has taken her to the NWSL, with the Washington Spirit and Utah Royals in addition to the Dash, and Australia.

“Katie is different to the front players we’ve got at the club and brings a wealth of experience, having played at Bayern Munich and some of the top clubs in America,” Matt Beard told the club website.

“She’s an athletic forward who’s good in tight spaces. We only worked together briefly but she’s a good finisher and it’s important we have options in those positions where we’ve had some injuries and keep up competition for places.

“She’s an intelligent football player who will be a real help to the team in the second half of the season.”

Stengle may be available to make her debut on Sunday against Blackburn, subject to international clearance, but has already begun training at the Solar Campus.

“It’s amazing to be here, everyone has been so welcoming and I can’t wait to get started,” Stengel said of joining the squad.

“I always wanted to play in this league and when I got in contact with Matt it was just fate, I guess, and maybe a little bit of luck!

“I played under Matt at Boston Breakers. He was an incredible person and a great coach and I’m lucky to be playing for him again.”

At 5’9”, Stengel will add some much needed height to our front line, in addition to her exceptional finishing skills. No doubt Beard, Stengel, and the rest of the squad will be looking to utilize these tools in their quest for promotion.

Stengel added: “I’m a No. 9, very competitive, love to get the ball as much as possible and hopefully score goals! Coming in as a second-division team, you want to get promoted and have that big story behind you. The girls have put themselves in a great position and it would be great to get promoted and fight to get back to where we want to be.”

That is fully what any Reds fan wants to hear.