Jamie Carragher Believes the Title Race is Over

Jamie Carragher said it, but let’s be honest, we were all thinking it. Liverpool once again blew a two-goal lead against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, dropping another two points in the process. This is the first time it’s happened this season, but it may be the last time it matters.

Liverpool and Chelsea both dropping points all but engraved Manchester City’s name on yet another Premier League title trophy.

“I think Man City will win the league,” Carragher said. “I don’t see Liverpool or Chelsea cutting that gap. [If one of the teams had won at Stamford Bridge on Sunday] the extra two points… and if Liverpool won their game in hand, as you’d probably expect them to – I think it’s Leeds at home – then you think, OK.

“[But even] six points is very tough against this Man City team. Once it goes more than that, three games you’ve got to catch up on Man City, I just don’t see it at all.”

Of course, the season is barely half over and there’s still plenty of narrative left to be written, but Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have shown that they know how to maintain the consistency in performance needed to win the league. It doesn’t help that three of Liverpool’s best players have just flown off to participate in AFCON for the next month. Or that Covid is hitting the team hard.

Yet despite that, Liverpool remain in with a chance in all four competitions. On Thursday, they’ll visit Arsenal for the first leg of the League Cup semi-finals. If league glory isn’t on the table this season, perhaps a cup trophy or two or three could take its place.