Deal With Fulham for Fabio Carvalho Falls Through, but There’s a Catch

The transfer window closes, and with it news arrives that Liverpool’s second deal of the January window has failed to go through.

Despite their best efforts, including agreed upon fees and completed medicals, Liverpool were in the end unable to get all of the paperwork done in time to secure the transfer of Fabio Carvalho. The youngster will remain at Fulham, and it seems too that Neco Williams will remain at Liverpool.

All is not lost, though, as Paul Joyce and other reliable sources were quick to point out that the flurry of late activity just cements that Liverpool wants Carvalho and Carvalho wants to join Liverpool - only now it will likely happen during the summer transfer window instead.

Liverpool did not complete Fabio Carvalho deal with Fulham by deadline.

However, if all parties agree there can still be a pre-agreement for the player to move to Liverpool in July. There is no immediate time pressure for that agreement to be reached. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 31, 2022

Fulham were expected to keep Carvalho on loan until the end of the season anyway, so this isn’t a the end of the story rather a chance for both clubs to come to hopefully a satisfying agreement without the time constraints. The only concern now is that it also gives time for another club, with Dortmund and other clubs reportedly also holding interest, to sway the player’s mind.

Regardless, if the player does want to join the Reds and if Liverpool and Fulham are able to come to a pre-agreement before the summer, a deal will go through at a later date and with the clubs still able to avoid a potentially nasty tribunal if they can agree to compensation between themselves.

So on that note, here’s to summer!