Liverpool’s Takumi Minamino Reportedly Rejects Leeds United Move

With the arrival of Luis Diaz over the weekend bolstering Liverpool’s attacking depth, there were widespread reports that as a result Takumi Minamino could be set for a quick departure from the club before the January transfer window slammed shut.

Liverpool were said to not be seeking a move but to at least be open to offers, which hadn’t been the case earlier in the window. There was also said to be strong interest in acquiring the player from a Leeds United side looking to strengthen their survival chances.

Now, though, it appears Minamino will stay, with multiple reports suggesting the 27-year-old Japanese international prefers to stay and fight for his place—as well as to see out a season that has seen him key in the club having advanced to the League Cup final.

That the player is currently on international duty and that the club’s willingness to entertain offers came late in the window as the Diaz deal developed are additional complications, with the player not having had time to seriously consider his options.

The end result for Liverpool is that they will keep a proven depth option who has impressed when given the chance this season and that the player and club will be given more time to consider their options for when the summer transfer window opens.