Salah, Mané and Keïta Fly to AFCON

The three Liverpool players took off to Cameroon ahead of the African Cup of Nations 2021 (delayed by COVID-19). AFCON will last from January 9th to February 6th, with Sadio Mané and Naby Keïta in action from January 10th with Senegal and Guinea, respectively, and Mohamed Salah and Egypt kicking off on January 11th.

The three players left following the Chelsea match, with Mané sharing a player with Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy (pictured on Mané’s social media making the plane itself look quite small).

For his part, Salah looked to have fun on his flight, which he shared with Aston Villa’s Mahmoud Trezeguet — who laughed along, eventually.

The three will miss two league matches (Brentford and Crystal Palace) as well as the two legs of the League Cup semi-final against Arsenal and the FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury Town.

In the UK, AFCON will be shown on Sky Sports; in the US, beIN Sports have all matches, while other streaming services (fuboTV and Fanatiz USA) having some rights.