Rumour Mongering: Leeds ‘crank up’ interest in Takumi Minamino

Every Liverpool supporter is rightfully focused on the transfer of Luis Diaz, but that might not be the only business that happens before the transfer window deadline on Monday. The Daily Mail is reporting today that Leeds are hot after Liverpool attacker Takumi Minamino.

Leeds manager Marcelo Biesla has been aggressively targeting an attacker this window, with his main focus being Red Bull Salzburg and US International Brenden Aaronson. Apparently, Leeds and Red Bull haven’t been able to reach an agreement over Aaronson’s valuation and it doesn’t seem like a deal will be reached before Monday’s deadline.

The Whites and Bielsa see Minamino as an alternative to their pursuit of Aaronson, however they’re targeting the Japanese international on a loan. According to Paul Gorst of the Liverpool ECHO, Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool aren’t keen on letting Minamino go this window — especially on a loan. The Reds have rebuffed offers for Minamino already this window, one from Monaco and one from Leeds already. It’s also said that Divock Origi won’t be leaving this window, either.

Nothing is ever set in stone, especially in the wild world of transfers, but it’d take a pretty wild offer for Liverpool to sell Minamino this window.