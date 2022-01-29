Andrew Devine Added To Anfield’s Hillsborough Memorial

Andrew Stanley Devine, the 97th victim of the 1989 Hillsborough Stadium disaster, was added to the Hillsborough memorial at Anfield today. Andrew suffered lasting brain damage on that tragic April day 32 years ago, and he sadly passed away as a result of those injuries last July at the age of 55.

After his death, a coroner officially ruled that, like the other 96 men, women, and children who lost their lives as a result of the crush in the Leppings Lane end on April 15, 1989, Andrew was unlawfully killed due to the gross negligence of the police and ambulance services who failed supporters that day. This made him the 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster.

The native Liverpudlian, who was 22-years-old when he sustained severe damage to his brain, was given a prognosis of just three months in the aftermath of the tragedy. However, he defied the odds and lived another 32 years with the help and care of dedicated family, friends, and medical professionals.

He was even able to attend Liverpool matches throughout the remainder of his life, and the 2019 Champions League winning squad paid special tribute to Andrew when they made a stop at his home during their celebratory parade through the streets of Liverpool.

The addition of Andrew’s name to the memorial at Anfield was the latest in a series of efforts to update Hillsborough memorials and tributes to include him. He had already been added to the memorial at the club’s AXA Training Centre, and 96 Avenue at Anfield was renamed 97 Avenue in conjunction with the update to the Anfield memorial. There is also a plan to update the ‘Anfield Forever’ stones along 97 Avenue.

The 97 will always be in the hearts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club ❤ pic.twitter.com/0yxYS4lhrd — Liverpool FC (@LFC) January 28, 2022

Andrew may be gone, but he, and the other 96 souls who lost their lives that day, will never be forgotten.

You’ll Never Walk Alone Andrew

Justice For The 97