Liverpool Internationals: Allison Escapes Multiple Red Cards In Wild World Cup Qualifier

Thursday’s 1-1 World Cup Qualifying match between Brazil and Ecuador turned out to be a wild, wild affair.

In a sport where a single red card in a match can be a sign of an impassioned battle, Thursday’s clash between the two South American giants saw a pair of sending offs inside the first 20 minutes.

While the red shown to Brazil’s Emerson Royal could’ve been considered a bit harsh, Ecuador keeper Alexander Dominguez’s kick to the throat of Seleção forward Matheus Cunha on a breakaway needed little deliberation from the referee.

However, both sending offs were upstaged by Liverpool’s Alisson Becker, who had a doozy of a match in goal for the Brazilians.

With tensions still high after the first two red cards, the Reds no. 1 executed a perfect high kick to the head of Ecuador’s Enner Valencia while attempting to clear a long ball outside his penalty area, leading to a third set of marching orders in the 25th minute.

However, VAR saved Brazil manager Tite from the unfortunate choice bringing on Ederson in goal, with the video official miraculously overturning the call.

Unconvinced, Alisson sought to test the nerve of the officiating once again in injury time, double fist-punching the shit out of Ecuador’s airborne Ayrton Preciado as both went for another aerial ball. Unbowed, VAR once again stepped int o negate a player’s second red card on the night, a sentence most certainly never before written in football history.

“I think this was the first time this has happened in the history of football,” a grateful Alisson said after the game.

“I think that I acted properly in the moves and I think my team mates helped me a lot, they were incisive in their complaints to the referee. This shows once again the importance of using VAR in football.

“I am happy with the VAR, if it wasn’t for the VAR we’d have been punished unfairly.”

At this rate, Liverpool supporters will be happy if Alisson manages to return to Anfield without charges of assault and battery.