Goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros Heads Out On Loan To Notts County

With the emergence of Caoimhin Kelleher as a reliable number two, overtaking Adrian, Liverpool have seen fit to send 20 year old goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros out on loan to Notts County.

The club announced the move on Thursday, with 4 days left in the January transfer window. The youngster will be with the lower league side until the send of the season.

Jaros joined the Reds in 2017 from Slavia Prague, going straight to work under Steven Gerrard and helping them win the FA Youth Cup. His next appearances were in a friendly against Tranmere Rovers in the 2019-2020 season before signing his first long term contract with the club in the summer of 2020. The goalkeeper was named on the bench for Champions League matches against Ajax and Midtjylland, gaining firsthand knowledge of senior play.

He moves to Notts County after spending nine months with St. Patrick’s Athletic in the Irish Premier Division, where he helped them lift the FAI Cup and was named their Player of the Year.

Notts County play in the National League and currently sit in eight place, with six points between them and the top spot, and two games in hand. Jaros also becomes Notts County’s first ever Czech player, and will be available for selections for their next match on Saturday against Bromley.