James Milner on Playing Crystal Palace

Liverpool are playing against Crystal Palace for the second time this season and it’s a reminder of a former Premier League era. Palace, of course, are managed by Premier League legend Patrick Vieira. Liverpool’s current vice-captain James Milner was Vieira’s teammate at Manchester City, and he spoke ahead of facing the Arsenal great on Sunday.

“Obviously I was lucky to play with Patrick at Manchester City, I know what a special player he was.” Milner said. “But his mentality, and talking to him after the home game and knowing his ideas and the winning mentality, he’s trying to get that into the club.”

Vieira was known for being one of the best central midfielders in his era of the Premier League. He led Arsenal to their invincible season.

“You look at the season they have had so far – and a few of the results they’ve had where they lost out on points late in the game and been a bit unlucky – I think he is doing a fantastic job there and [will] continue to do that. Hopefully he doesn’t do too well on the weekend.

“It’s important that we finish strong and then we have a break after that, so it’s always important that you finish a run of games before a break with a good result.

“So it’s important that we can do that but it will be a tough game and, like I said, they have got some good players as well and players playing well and full of confidence.”

If Milner talking about playing with Vieira doesn’t make you feel the mortality of life, I’m not sure what will.