 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Liverpool First Team Fitness and Injury Update

With Liverpool’s next game coming up already, Jürgen Klopp provided fitness updates this morning

By Mari Lewis
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Joel Matip of Liverpool in action during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on January 20, 2022 in London, England.
Joel Matip of Liverpool in action during the Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg match between Arsenal and Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on January 20, 2022 in London, England.
Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Manager Jürgen Klopp told the press that Joël Matip’s substitution at half time against Arsenal was precautionary, as something was not quite right with the player.

“We thought something is not 100 per cent right and you can change five times, it’s not a situation where you ask, ‘What [can we do?]’ – we had Ibou and Joe on the bench, so we just changed. Nothing else,” Klopp clarified.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was “running yesterday,” and he and other players who picked up knocks will be assessed over coming days.

“The rest as far as I know were only knocks. Yes, we got knocks, proper knocks. Wow, second yellow from Partey against Fabinho, that was a proper knock.

“I didn’t hear anything so that’s most of the time positive, but sometimes I get surprised after the press conference. But I don’t know anything else.”

Harvey Elliott has returned to team training and could feature in matchday squads next month, according to reports. With Liverpool’s squad largely returning to full fitness, the squad could be in a good place to welcome Mohamed Salah, Naby Keïta, and Sadio Mané back from AFCON duties.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...