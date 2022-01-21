First Team Fitness Update

Manager Jürgen Klopp told the press that Joël Matip’s substitution at half time against Arsenal was precautionary, as something was not quite right with the player.

“We thought something is not 100 per cent right and you can change five times, it’s not a situation where you ask, ‘What [can we do?]’ – we had Ibou and Joe on the bench, so we just changed. Nothing else,” Klopp clarified.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain was “running yesterday,” and he and other players who picked up knocks will be assessed over coming days.

“The rest as far as I know were only knocks. Yes, we got knocks, proper knocks. Wow, second yellow from Partey against Fabinho, that was a proper knock.

“I didn’t hear anything so that’s most of the time positive, but sometimes I get surprised after the press conference. But I don’t know anything else.”

Harvey Elliott has returned to team training and could feature in matchday squads next month, according to reports. With Liverpool’s squad largely returning to full fitness, the squad could be in a good place to welcome Mohamed Salah, Naby Keïta, and Sadio Mané back from AFCON duties.