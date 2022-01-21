Blackburn Rovers to Host and Honor Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott went on loan to Championship team Blackburn Rovers, emerging into a promising and creative star while there. His performances led him to be nominated for the Championship’s Young Player of the Season award, though he was not selected as winner.

Elliott was much-loved by Rovers fans, but because matches took place behind closed doors they never watched him play live.

The club has announced a meet and greet with Elliott during this Monday’s game against Middlesbrough.

The Liverpool player, who is currently coming back from injury suffered away at Leeds earlier this season, will attend the match and be in hospitality to meet with fans. Before kick-off, he will be welcomed by all the fans in the ground by stepping out on the pitch.

This gesture from the club provides a way for those who were unable to cheer for him live let him know that he was valued by Rovers fans.