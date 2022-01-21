 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Blackburn Rovers to Host and Honor Harvey Elliott

The team announced their gesture on Twitter this morning.

By Mari Lewis
/ new
Harvey Elliott of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers at AESSEAL New York Stadium on May 1, 2021 in Rotherham, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors.
Harvey Elliott of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Rotherham United and Blackburn Rovers at AESSEAL New York Stadium on May 1, 2021 in Rotherham, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors.
Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Harvey Elliott went on loan to Championship team Blackburn Rovers, emerging into a promising and creative star while there. His performances led him to be nominated for the Championship’s Young Player of the Season award, though he was not selected as winner.

Elliott was much-loved by Rovers fans, but because matches took place behind closed doors they never watched him play live.

The club has announced a meet and greet with Elliott during this Monday’s game against Middlesbrough.

The Liverpool player, who is currently coming back from injury suffered away at Leeds earlier this season, will attend the match and be in hospitality to meet with fans. Before kick-off, he will be welcomed by all the fans in the ground by stepping out on the pitch.

This gesture from the club provides a way for those who were unable to cheer for him live let him know that he was valued by Rovers fans.

More From The Liverpool Offside

Liverpool News 24/7

Loading comments...