Up and coming players across Europe are surely observing and are intrigued Liverpool’s approach to youth. The likes of Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Caoimhin Kelleher, Kaide Gordon, Neco Williams and Tyler Morton have all featured prominently in a Reds squad challenging on multiple fronts, a ringing endorsement of the work being done in the youth academy.

While youth players at the Manchester City’s and Chelseas of the world can barely get a look in, the message at Anfield is clear: come here and you will get a fair shot at first team football.

It is a stance that has made the links between the Reds and some of the potential stars of tomorrow all the more encouraging, including recently, unsettled PSG starlet, Ismaël Gharbi. The 17-year-old currently stars for the Paris giant’s U19 side but has found his route into a jam-packed first team midfield increasingly hard to come by, with just 43 minutes of cup competition to his name so far this term.

France Football journalist Fabrice Hawkins has reported that while he would prefer to try break into his boyhood club, he would be open to a move, noting that a Liverpool has sought to test his resolve, to the point of even offering personal terms.

#Chelsea suit de près le Parisien Ismaël Gharbi. Un projet sportif intéressant a été exposé au joueur. Un autre gros club de PL est intéressé. Le milieu n’est pas insensible aux approches. Il donne la priorité au #PSG mais sera attentif à son traitement dans les prochains mois. — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) January 13, 2022

Hawkins name checked Chelsea as another interested party, but with FIFA announcing new rules seemingly designed to combat the London club’s policy of hoarding all the youth talent and loaning them out in perpetuity, it would seem that Klopp hugs would be a better bet.