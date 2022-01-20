Arsenal vs. Liverpool: League Cup 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

ARSENAL VS LIVERPOOL

| Thursday, January 20th |

League Cup | Emirates

7:45PM GMT/2:45PM EST

Well, Liverpool kind of shit the bed with the first result, especially considering Arsenal were down to ten men for the final 70 minutes of the match. Had the Reds been a bit more ruthless and clinical, this 90 minutes could be a formality.

Regardless, any victory, up to and including in extra time or after pens will put the Reds through to the final. Even without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané Liverpool looked the better side in the first leg, and will be expected to go through in the second.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Arsenal vs. Liverpool

Television: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); ESPN+ (USA); beIN Sports 3 (Australia); DAZN (Canada); MTV India (India); Astro SuperSport 2 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 111 mio Sports 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

ARSENAL

Team sheet released approximately one hour before kickoff.

LIVERPOOL

Team sheet released approximately one hour before kickoff.

