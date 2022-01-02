Chelsea vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

CHELSEA VS LIVERPOOL

| Sunday, January 2nd |

Premier League | Stamford Bridge

430PM GMT/1130AM EST

Liverpool head south to London to face the Blues in both clubs’ first game of 2022. The Reds will be without Jürgen Klopp and a number of key players due to Covid while Chelsea are struggling with their own absences, with the two title challengers desperate for all three points as they seek to keep up with Manchester City as the sportswashing public relations wing of a human rights abusing petrostate look to be pulling away from the pack and towards their fourth league title in five years.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Television: Sky Sports (UK); USA Network (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC Sports App (USA) / Online Radio: LFCTV GO

CHELSEA

LIVERPOOL

#CHELIV



