Striker Georgia Walters Parts Ways With Liverpool FC Women

When Liverpool FC Women’s striker Rianna Dean was injured just a few games into the season, Matt Beard and his staff scrambled to find someone who could serve as a back up to Leanne Kiernan. Welsh striker Georgia Walters, who had played with Blackburn Rovers last season, had trained with Liverpool during preseason and was still available. Liverpool signed Walters on a non-contract basis in September.

With Liverpool bringing in the American striker Katie Stengel on a long term deal earlier in January, Walters became the odd player out. Walters shared her thanks to the Liverpool squad and fans as she left the club on Saturday.

“Thank you to all the staff, players and fans for making my time as a Red so enjoyable. It’s been such an honor to represent such a massive club, thank you again for your support. I wish you nothing but the best.”

While she was only with Liverpool for a few months, Walters appeared eight times for the Reds. She appeared off the bench five times in the FA Women’s Championship, mostly in mop up duty late in the game. She also got the start in three Continental League Cup matches.

Here at TLO Towers, we would like to extend our thanks to Georgia Walters, and hope the 28 year old striker can find a home with a team on a permanent contract soon.