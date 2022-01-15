Sir Kenny Dalglish Backs Proposed Hillsborough Law

Over recent weeks there’s been an outpouring of support over a purposed ‘Hillsborough Law’ to break the cycle of injustice for the families that have suffered loss due to the tragedy. Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson typically writes a message in the pre-match programme, but ahead of the match against Brentford Sir Kenny Dalglish wrote in that space to offer his support of the Hillsborough Law.

“Proposals for a new Hillsborough Law have been presented over the last week or so and I want to explain why they deserve to be championed at every turn by anyone and everyone who believes in justice.”

“But I also want to stress that this is not a football issue. It is not about Liverpool Football Club. It’s about every single person in this country whether they have an interest in football or not. It’s about fairness. And most of all, it’s about what is right.”

So much of the footballing world has devolved into tribalism in the name of banter. Several times this season, the worst of opposing teams’ fans have chanted about Hillsborough, most recently happening with Shrewsbury. Sir Kenny made it a point to elevate the issue above just Liverpool. Brentford, Liverpool’s opponent this weekend, has also backed the proposal.

“Anyone who watched the TV drama Anne will have been given an insight into what bereaved families went through in the aftermath of Hillsborough – it went on for more than three decades and is still happening today.

“Every affected family will have their own individual story, but they will all share a common theme based on the treatment they received from the authorities at a time when they should have been given support, compassion, transparency, accountability and justice.”

But what is the proposed Hillsborough Law? The former Liverpool manager explains the proposal.

“There are some very simple steps which can and must be taken to achieve this objective. As laid out in the proposals put forward by Steve Rotheram and Andy Burnham – two politicians for whom I have a lot of respect and admiration – Hillsborough Law should guarantee the following as a bare minimum:

• A charter for families bereaved through public tragedy which should be binding on all public bodies.

• A statutory duty of candour on all police officers – and other public servants – which applies during all forms of public inquiry and criminal investigation.

• Proper participation of bereaved families at inquests, through publicly-funded legal representation and an end to limitless legal spending by bodies. Parity of legal funding would at least create a level playing field in courtrooms.

• A public advocate to act for families of the deceased after major incidents.”

Kenny finishes his letter with, “Myself and Liverpool Football Club add our full support to the #HillsboroughLawNow movement.”

If you’d like to read the full letter, you can do so on Liverpool’s official website.