Fabinho on Firmino: “He’s Still the Same Bobby”

This season hasn’t been an easy one for Roberto Firmino, who found himself out with injuries and then Covid for a significant part of the first half of the season. He is also dealing with serious competition for his place from Diogo Jota as the fulcrum of the Reds’ attack.

In the match against Shrewsbury, Firmino and fellow Brazilian Fabinho both scored to secure passage into the fourth round of the FA Cup. Now, Fabinho believes that once Bobby rediscovers his rhythm after so much stop and start, he’ll be back to his old, magical ways.

“Yeah, it was good to see Bobby playing again, scoring again, a really nice goal, a really Bobby goal with the backheel,” he told the official site.

“So it is important for him after some injuries, after he got COVID as well, so it is good for him to get some minutes in the bag, to play again.”

With Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Naby Keita all out of the team while the compete in the African Cup of Nations, Firmino should get a good run of games to work himself back into form, provided nothing unforeseen occurs.

“Now he will have the opportunity to play two or three games in a row, which is really good for him, and we know he is a really important player for us,” Fabinho said.

“He is a really good player with a lot of quality and now I think with more games he will show he’s still the same Bobby. I’m sure he will score and be important for us. It’s really good that he’s back and in good shape.”

After a string of poor performances and with many of their best goal-scoring threats unavailable, Liverpool need the old Bobby back if they want to keep pace in the league going forward.

The last time Liverpool faced Brentford, they went home with only one point to add to their tally. They’ll need to take all three at Anfield on Sunday. If they do, Firmino’s tempestuous skills will likely play a part in their victory.