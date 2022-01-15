Liverpool vs. Brentford Premier League 2021-22 Preview and Team News

LIVERPOOL VS. BRENTFORD

| Sunday, January 16 |

Premier League | Anfield

2PM GMT/9AM EST

Liverpool need a win to bolster their confidence after their laughable scoreless draw against a 10-man Arsenal on Thursday evening. It turns out that a Liverpool attack, already low on confidence, and now without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, didn’t make the most effective weapon. No balls seemed to find their way near the Arsenal goal, and the whole affair felt like a frustrating 90 minute slog.

The good thing is that Jürgen Klopp has no new injury concerns to contend with for Sunday’s match against Brentford. He remains without several of his best players, but all the players in isolation have returned, and the team is at nearly full strength.

Brentford sit in a comfortable 13th place, 12 points clear of the relegation zone. However, they’ve lost their last three games in all competitions. The last time the Reds came up against the Bees, back in September, ended in a disappointing 3-3 draw that broke up a four-match winning streak for Klopp’s men.

Predicted Liverpool Lineup (4-3-3)

Klopp; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Henderson, Fabinho, Jones; Jota, Firmino, Minamino

Liverpool will be without Thiago Alcantara, Nat Phillips, Divock Origi, and Harvey Elliott, in addition to Salah, Mane, and Naby Keita, who are all abroad playing in the African Cup of Nations. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be in the midfield in place of Curtis Jones. Additionally, this might be a good game to give Trent Alexander-Arnold a break, so Neco Williams may feature.

For Brentford, Frank Onyenka is also off at the African Cup of Nations. On the injury list include Josh Dasilva, David Raya, Charlie Goode and Mathias Jorgensen.

What the Managers Had to Say

Jürgen Klopp: “As far as I know, no real injuries. We got knocks last night: Robbo got a knock, Virg got a knock, Millie got a knock, but last night directly after the game, the medical department told me all will be fine, but there is a night between then and now so we will see that.

Thomas Frank: “It is the first time we are going to Anfield and we all know that is one of most iconic football stadiums in the world. We are all looking forward to that and we want to go there and express ourselves and attack. But we want it to be a fun and good experience at both two o’clock and also at four o’clock.”

The Officials

Referee: Jonathan Moss. Assistants: Marc Perry, Timothy Wood. Fourth official: Tony Harrington. VAR: Lee Mason. Assistant VAR: Derek Eaton.

Kickoff is set for 2PM GMT/9AM EST tomorrow. In the meantime, The Liverpool Offside team will keep you updated with all of the team news and match buildup as it becomes available, along with providing a matchday liveblog and post-match recaps and reaction.