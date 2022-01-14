No New Liverpool Injuries Ahead of Brentford

Manager Jürgen Klopp clarified that although a number of players picked up “knocks” against Arsenal last night, none of these players have sustained injuries, and will be available for the clash with Brentford.

“We got knocks last night: Robbo got a knock, Virg got a knock, Millie got a knock, but last night directly after the game, the medical department told me all will be fine, but there is a night between then and now so we will see that,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

“But no ‘injuries’ so far, so it means same squad available like for the game last night.”

While it’s good news that Andy Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, and James Milner will be fit and available for Brentford, it is perhaps bad news that no players have been reported as coming back from injury.

While Thiago is the main name supporters will be waiting for, particularly given the Reds’ record with him on the pitch, Divock Origi would be a useful addition to the attack given the AFCON absences.

Liverpool with Thiago starting this season:



Played - 9

Won - 9

Drawn - 0

Lost - 0



Liverpool without Thiago since last month:



Played: 6

Won: 1

Drawn: 4

Lost: 1



Monumental loss. — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) January 14, 2022

Origi is returning from injury, and might be back soon — he is reportedly “running well” per Klopp.

“Yesterday he was outside running and looked really good, so I think he will not be too far away.”

While Origi is far less flashy than Thiago, who would do much to liven up Liverpool’s midfield, the Belgian had been in great form this season, and provides work on and off the ball that would be useful this month. We can only hope that Thiago, too, is not far behind.