Liverpool vs. Arsenal: League Cup 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

LIVERPOOL VS ARSENAL

| Thursday, January 13th |

League Cup | Anfield

7:45PM GMT/2:45PM EST

Liverpool are in the semifinal of the League Cup, and I’m officially giving you permission to care about this trophy. You’re welcome. Yes, it is the least prestigious of all the trophies the Reds could conceivably win this year, but when you’re this close, you might as well go for it.

The Reds have largely made due with youth teams as they’ve progressed through the rounds, but I expect Kloppo to go relatively strong against Arsenal today, especially at home. Hopefully the Merseyside Giants can head to London for the second leg with an advantage.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Arsenal

Television: Sky Sports Main Event (UK); ESPN+ (USA); beIN Sports 2 (Australia); DAZN (Canada); MTV India (India); Astro SuperSport 2 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 111 mio Sports 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

ARSENAL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

JOIN THE TLO COMMUNITY

If you haven’t done so already, take a moment to sign up for an SB Nation account and join the community on The Liverpool Offside, where we’ll bring you and your fellow Reds fans from around the world full coverage of every Liverpool match in the 2021-22 season in the Premier League, Champions League, and domestic cups along with breaking news, insight and opinion, and tactical discussion.