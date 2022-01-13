Opponent Watch: Smith-Rowe, Tomiyasu, Xhaka Doubts for Semi

Arsenal are coming into town for a Carabao Cup semi-final and things are quite unpredictable, to say the least. What was supposed to be Leg 1 at the Emirates is now instead happening at Anfield, due to Liverpool FC’s postponement last week. Arsenal too have been facing player availability issues, with 10 players unavailable for their FA Cup fixture against Nottingham Forest.

Just like Liverpool, Arsenal have a handful of players away at the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON). The Gunners will be without the services of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Nicolas Pepe.

In terms of COVID-19 absences, Granit Xhaka is a doubt after testing positive ahead of the Nottingham Forest game. He should be cleared any day now.

On the physical injury front, Arsenal are sweating over the fitness of Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu, who are dealing with groin and calf injuries respectively.