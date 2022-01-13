Klopp: Alisson May Start Leg 1 of Carabao Cup Semi-Final

Speaking to reporters ahead of Leg 1 of Liverpool FC’s Carabao Cup Semi-Final against Arsenal, Jürgen Klopp spoke of his likely choice to go with usual number one Alisson Becker, instead of Caoimhin Kelleher, who has started two games in the competition thus far. The reason, of course, is the jumbled up schedule as a result of the fallout from Liverpool’s postponed fixture last week.

“Caoimhin is the goalkeeper for this competition but there’s a chance Ali will play [on Thursday] just because of the situation we were in.”

“I think he needs a game now, we will see how we decide but it is a good chance Ali will play just because of the situation because of Covid and when he was out.”

“We all need to make sure the boys have as much rhythm as they can get and so there’s a good chance Ali will start tomorrow, but the competition actually is Caoimhin’s competition.”