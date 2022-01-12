Dirk Kuyt Looks Back On Liverpool’s Last League Cup Win As Reds Prepare for Semi-final

Under Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool Football Club have flourished in a variety of ways. There’s one noticeable exception to that, which is in the domestic cups. Liverpool over the over the last several seasons have been forced into replays by lower division teams, bombed out in the first or second rounds, and have certainly never won.

The domestic cups, it seems, aren’t Klopp’s main focal point, and fair point to him. But this season, Liverpool have made it into the League Cup semi-finals against Arsenal. After a Covid-related postponement, the first leg of the tie will take place on Thursday.

As the day gets closer, a former Liverpool player, Dirk Kuyt, looks back on the last time Liverpool lifted the League Cup in 2012 and what it meant to him to be a part of it.

“Beating Cardiff City at Wembley is an occasion I’ll never forget. I brought my family and friends to watch that game – they still talk about that day even now, nearly a decade on. These occasions are the ones you remember when you retire,” Kuyt said in a column for the official site.

About what makes the League Cup unique, Kuyt says it’s all about timing.

“The League Cup is a rare competition in a sense because you can lift the trophy partway through a season, rather than at the end,” he explained. “Winning it can give you a big boost of confidence at an important time in the calendar.

“You’ve been battling for months and months to pick up vital sets of three points, but then comes the chance to add to your medal collection. It’s a great opportunity for this Liverpool team, in my opinion.”

The league title is likely lost to the Reds at this point, but another bit of silverware to add to their overflowing trophy cases would be a nice consolation prize this season.