Rinsola Babajide Officially Departs Liverpool FC Women

Rinsola Babajide has officially left Liverpool FC Women.

After a tumultuous end to last season, seeing the attacker left out of most matches after her request to leave the club last January was denied, her contract has officially been terminated following the cancellation of her season-long loan to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Babajide joined Liverpool in 2018, quickly making herself a dependable and dynamic member of the squad by racking up 21 goals in 58 appearances. She requested to leave the club on the last day of the January 2021 transfer window and was denied, as there was no longer any time to find a replacement.

Babajide was then sent on loan to Brighton and Hove Albion during the summer window, a season long stint with the Seagulls to hopefully mend some fences that had been broken.

That apparently doesn’t look to have happened, as she was released by both Brighton and Liverpool as of Friday, January 7th.

For all the drama that has surrounded this player and this end of her time with the Reds, there is no doubt that she was a valuable member of the squad that could be depended on to contribute when needed. She is a joy to watch play, and hopefully will bring those skills with her wherever she ends up next.