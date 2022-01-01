Sadio Mane: ‘Chelsea Is A Very, Very Tough Game’

In normal circumstances Liverpool’s trip to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea would be difficult. It’s 2022 now and with everything going on in the world, the match on Sunday is not happening in ‘normal circumstances’. Liverpool will be without manager Jurgen Klopp and possibly three unnamed first team players do to positive covid test. Liverpool star Sadio Mane isn’t using any of this as an excuse.

“It’s a very, very tough game, we know it.” Mane told Premier League Productions. “But I think we are capable to win the tough games as well, like we usually did in the past. We are going there with a positive mind, for sure, and go for a positive result. We know it won’t be easy but it’s possible. It’s possible to win the game there – why not try to do our best and get the three points and see what might happen?”

The 2020-21 season was one fans would soon love to forget, but Chelsea away was one of the highlights, especially for Mane.

“I have good memories, especially last year – we went there and won 2-0 and I scored two goals. I always enjoy playing any team.

“As long as I’m healthy and doing my best for the team, I am always grateful and happy and enjoying the game. It’s a game which is really enjoyable, so you have to go there and do what you love to do all the time and hopefully to win the game.”

“Obviously it wasn’t a good night for us.” Mane said, talking about the Leicester match. “In this moment, it would have been really important to win and get these three points, but it wasn’t the case. You have to accept it and look forward.”

Mane goes on to discuss the title implications of this match.

“But at the same time, if you want to win the title it would be very important to win this kind of game. If not, it will be very complicated. But still, it’s early to speak about losing the title. We all know City are far [ahead] a bit, but still everything is possible and we will fight until the end.”

“It was a really, really tough year for me especially, and for the team as well. Especially last season, but at the end of the day we got to the top four, which at one moment was our target. We are happy about that.

“Hopefully in 2022 it will be different and will be a very successful year for Liverpool Football Club.”