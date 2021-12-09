Liverpool’s Possible Round of 16 Champions League Opponents

Now that the UEFA Champions League Group Stage has concluded, we can look forward to the round of 16. The Reds made light work of a supposed “Group of Death”, becoming the first English side to win all six of their Group Stage games. Liverpool FC will now find out who they’re playing over two legs of UEFA Champions League round of 16 action in the draw on Monday, December 13.

This is who they’ll potentially play:

Paris Saint-Germain

Sporting CP

Inter Milan

Villarreal or Atalanta (TBD, fixture postponed due to snow)

Benfica

RB Salzburg

Certainly, the visit of Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi would be quite something, and Gini Wijnaldum’s homecoming (if he isn’t already back on a loan deal) would provide some extra narrative juice.

Sporting and Benfica could provide travelling Reds with another pleasant adventure to Portgual.

Another trip to the San Siro could manifest in the form of last year’s Italian Champions Inter Milan, who are looking strong in Serie A despite the loss of Antonio Conte, Romelu Lukaku, Achraf Hakimi and more.

Nobody would probably complain about two high-energy ties with RB Salzburg, which will also serve as a homecoming for a number of players, including Sadio Mane, Naby Keita, and Takumi Minamino.

Last but not least, Liverpool also have recent competitive history with both Villareal and Atalanta, so there’ll be certainly no love lost if we’re matched up again.

The other teams left in the competition are:

Liverpool will not be able to play anyone from Group H, as Juventus managed to pip Chelsea to the top spot in that group. Teams from the same country are not allowed to be drawn together yet at this stage.

The last 16 ties will be played on 15 or 16, and 22or 23 February for the first leg, with the second legs happening on 8 or9, and 15 or 16 March. Liverpool will be at home for the second leg, having finished first in their group. However, there will be no away goal rule this season. Should both games end with the aggregate score equal, an additional 30 minutes will be played. If a further tiebreaker is needed, a penalty shootout will take place.