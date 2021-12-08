Klopp Talk: “Tonight Fills Me With A Lot of Pride”

Liverpool seem to be in the business of making history lately, and Tuesday night’s victory at the San Siro against AC Milan was no different. The Reds won 2-1 against their Italian rivals, and it ensured that they became the first English team to win all six of their Champions League group stage matches.

After the game, manager Jürgen Klopp expressed his pride with the team for their impressive achievement.

“Honestly, I don’t feel pride a lot in football because most of the time I expect good things to happen, to be honest, but that tonight fills me with a lot of pride,” Klopp said. “It’s an exceptional performance. I don’t mean that we won six games – the reason is especially this game because it was so good. With that many changes, it is easy for me to make the changes but in the end the boys have to be then confident enough to show how good they are. And I saw so many good football things tonight, it was absolutely incredible.”

And while winning the first six matches of the tournament is good, it doesn’t earn them a trophy. 15 other teams will make it through the group stage as well, and they’re all on even footing as they battle to earn the title of the best in Europe.

“But it is nothing, it is not a prize really [and] you win something. It’s nice but I would have taken each points tally to go to the next round – 18 is the best, so we take that as well,” the manager added.

We won’t find out who Liverpool will face in the round of 16 until after Wednesday’s matches are concluded and the groups fully decided. Right now, the possibilities include Inter Milan, PSG, and Sporting CP.