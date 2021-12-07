AC Milan vs. Liverpool: Champions League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

AC MILAN VS LIVERPOOL FC

| Tuesday, December 7th |

Champions League | San Siro

8PM BST/3PM EST

Liverpool have a chance to become the first English team to get 18 points out of a possible 18 in the Champions League Group Stage. It would be an impressive feat, though not so impressive that Jurgen Klopp & Co. won’t decide to rest some players. One player who almost certainly won’t rest is Mohamed Salah; his quest to score all the goals this season will not be derailed by pesky facts like “this game has zero relevance to Liverpool Football Club.”

Regardless, there’s likely to be more than a few fringe and academy players in the mix tonight. Best case scenario: Liverpool win. Second best case: Atletico Madrid get dumped out of the Champions League and/or Europe altogether.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Television: BT Sport 2 (UK); Paramount+ (USA); Stan Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); SONY TEN 2 (India); beIN Sports Connect (Malaysia); SuperSport PSL (Nigeria); beIN Sports Connect (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: Paramount+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

AC MILAN

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LIVERPOOL FC

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

