Liverpool to Face Familiar Opponent in the Third Round of the FA Cup

In February of 2020, Liverpool took on Shrewsbury Town in fourth round the FA Cup, beating the lower league side to progress to the fifth round before being knocked out by Chelsea in the next round.

Two years later and the sides are set to face off again, but a round earlier, with the League One side drawing the Reds in the the third round after beating Stratford Town and Carlisle to make it this far.

The fixture is set to take place at Anfield and will be played between Friday, January 7th and Monday, January 10th in the new year in a draw that will see Jürgen Klopp’s sides run out as heavy favorites.

Liverpool aren’t the only top Premier League side with what looks to be a favorable draw on paper this round, as Manchester City drew League Two side Swindon and Chelsea will get to host Non-League Chesterfield.

The most glamorous—and on paper at least most competitive—tie of the round has been drawn by ex-Red skipper and current Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard, whose Villains will travel to Old Trafford to face Manchester United.

FA Cup third round ties in draw order: