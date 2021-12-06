Liverpool to Face Familiar Opponent in the Third Round of the FA Cup

In February of 2020 Liverpool faced Shrewsbury Town in the XX round of the FA Cup, beating the side to progress.

This time the League One side have made it to the third round after beating Stratford Town in the first round and Carlisle in the second.

The fixture will take place at Anfield and will be scheduled between the 7th and 10th of January 2021.

Liverpool is not the only top side with a favorable draw, as Manchester City drew League Two side Swindon, while Chelsea host Non-League Chesterfield.

The most glamorous tie of the early round falls to Steven Gerrard, whose Aston Villa will travel to Old Trafford to take on Aston Villa.

The full set of games is listed below in order of the draw:

Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon

Yeovil Town v Bournemouth

Stoke City v Leyton Orient

Swansea City v Southampton

Chelsea v Chesterfield

Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town

Cardiff v Preston North End

Coventry City v Derby County

Burnley v Huddersfield

West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion

Kidderminster Harriers v Reading

Leicester City v Watford

Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough

Hartlepool United v Blackpool

Hull City v Everton

Bristol City v Fulham

Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe

Millwall v Crystal Palace

Port Vale v Brentford

Swindon Town v Manchester City

Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers

Luton Town v Harrogate Town

Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle

Manchester United v Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United

Newcastle United v Cambridge United

Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow

Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers

West Ham United v Leeds United

Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham