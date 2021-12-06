Liverpool to Face Familiar Opponent in the Third Round of the FA Cup

In February of 2020 Liverpool faced Shrewsbury Town in the XX round of the FA Cup, beating the side to progress.
This time the League One side have made it to the third round after beating Stratford Town in the first round and Carlisle in the second.
The fixture will take place at Anfield and will be scheduled between the 7th and 10th of January 2021.
Liverpool is not the only top side with a favorable draw, as Manchester City drew League Two side Swindon, while Chelsea host Non-League Chesterfield.
The most glamorous tie of the early round falls to Steven Gerrard, whose Aston Villa will travel to Old Trafford to take on Aston Villa.
The full set of games is listed below in order of the draw:
Boreham Wood or St Albans v AFC Wimbledon
Yeovil Town v Bournemouth
Stoke City v Leyton Orient
Swansea City v Southampton
Chelsea v Chesterfield
Liverpool v Shrewsbury Town
Cardiff v Preston North End
Coventry City v Derby County
Burnley v Huddersfield
West Bromwich Albion v Brighton and Hove Albion
Kidderminster Harriers v Reading
Leicester City v Watford
Mansfield Town v Middlesbrough
Hartlepool United v Blackpool
Hull City v Everton
Bristol City v Fulham
Tottenham Hotspur v Morecambe
Millwall v Crystal Palace
Port Vale v Brentford
Swindon Town v Manchester City
Wigan Athletic v Blackburn Rovers
Luton Town v Harrogate Town
Birmingham City v Plymouth Argyle
Manchester United v Aston Villa
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Sheffield United
Newcastle United v Cambridge United
Barnsley v Ipswich Town or Barrow
Peterborough United v Bristol Rovers
West Ham United v Leeds United
Queens Park Rangers v Rotherham
