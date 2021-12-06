Oakley Cannonier Scores Brace To Round Off Great Weekend From The Cast Of Corner Taken Quickly

Do y’all remember THAT Barcelona game? Of course you do. Liverpool came into the second leg of the Champions League semi-final against Barcelona in 2019 down three goals and missing several key starters from injury. The legendary performance that night has been etched into history, including what was probably the most iconic goal from Liverpool in the Jurgen Klopp era.

Well, everyone involved in the corner taken quickly ended up having a pretty nice weekend this week. Divock Origi, the goal scorer of the final nail in Barcelona’s coffin, came up with another important goal for Liverpool on Saturday, this time scoring in the 94th minute against Wolves. Trent Alexander-Arnold, who delivered the corner to Origi in 2019, put in yet another great shift from as the key play maker for Liverpool out of his right back spot. Trent provided four key passes, and was quite unlucky not to have at least one assist. Trent also did an essential bit of defending to deny Hwang an opportunity to get a shot off after a rare error from Virgil van Dijk gifted Wolves and opportunity.

The last member of that iconic moment against Barcelona was ball boy Oakley Cannonier. He was written into legend by immediately getting the ball to Trent to allow for the quick corner. Well, Oakley has grown up a bit since, and is now a key player in the Liverpool Academy.

The U18 striker has been scoring goals at a fantastic clip this year, and added a brace for the young Reds as they came from behind to defeat Newcastle. The Reds went down in the 26th minute after Harvey Davies punched the ball to the edge of the box, but was unable to keep it out a second time when Micahel Ndiweni tucked the second ball into the box into the back of Liverpool’s net.

Liverpool pushed for an equalizer, creating several good chances through Cannonier, Melkamu Frauendorf, Stefan Bajcetic, and former Newcastle player Bobby Clark. It would be Cannonier who found the net first for Liverpool, scoring from the edge of the box in the 70th minute.

The Reds took the lead shortly later after Bobby Clark was fouled in the box. The U18 skipper, Luke Chambers, powered the resulting penalty kick past the keeper. Oakley Cannonier rounded out the scoring with his 2nd of the day, and 14th of the season with just 5 minutes left in the game.

There was some late drama as Bobby Clark was given his marching orders after receiving a second yellow against his former club. Liverpool held on for the 3-1 win, however, and moved up the 3rd in the U18 North table.