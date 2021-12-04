Klopp Tells Origi To “Be Divock” Before Late Winner

Just two days after the three-year anniversary of his famous 96th-minute winner over Everton, Divock Origi added to his legend with a stoppage-time stunner to rescue victory for Liverpool in Wolverhampton tonight.

Origi, who came on as a substitute in the 68th minute, scored the lone goal in the 1-0 triumph over a very stubborn Wolves side. After 93 minutes of frustration and missed chances, the man with a well-deserved reputation for late match heroics and rising to the occasion came through for Liverpool yet again.

It was almost as if manager Jürgen Klopp knew the Belgian would be his savior when he made the choice to have him replace Jordan Henderson with just over 20 minutes to play. Origi told Sky Sports after the match that Klopp gave him some very simple instruction as he was preparing to take the pitch.

“Be Divock.”

Two words that carry the weight of a thousand more. Though Origi has never received frequent minutes under Klopp’s reign as manager, it’s always been clear that he trusts the striker to make an impact late in a match. The results of this trust are plain to see when looking at just how often Origi has scored late goals in big matches.

When asked what “being Divock” meant to him, the striker’s response was fittingly simple, but humble and genuine as well.

“You have to be authentically you. Just play your game, play your best game possible. I try to be in the moment, play by play. Play in the moment. Sometimes you score goals like this and today was a good day!”

Even after his latest example of rising to the occasion in the biggest possible way, Origi stayed grounded and simply expressed joy at having helped the Reds come away with the result they hoped for.

“We worked so hard to get the three points, and being able to get there and keep the momentum going is the best feeling. We prepare so much. Honestly, it’s the feeling that we had a successful week.”

As Andy Robertson once said: “Divock Origi, what a man!”