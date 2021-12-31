Vote for Liverpool’s Best Moments of 2021

The year of 2021 was something of a mixed bag for Liverpool Football Club, with injuries and COVID making the year a slog to get through (to say the least). As the minutes tick toward midnight, however, we look back on some top moments over the past 12 months.

Alisson’s Late Header (main picture)

This inclusion will come as a surprise to no one. Not only did Alisson’s late header keep Liverpool in Europe, leading to the possibility of a 2021/22 Champions League campaign, it was a really good, glancing header. What can’t the big Brazilian do?

The Absolute Lads on the Final Day

Jürgen Klopp himself has referred to the image of Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips looking jubilant but worse for wear as a moment of the season. In a 2020/21 campaign that was hard to watch and certainly hard to play, the resilience and mentality of Williams and Phillips — and other players who found themselves doing tasks meant for the greater good — showcased, in a lot of ways, the best of this Liverpool side.

Putting Five Past United at Old Trafford

Who amongst us will ever forget the sheer delight of this match, with peril of losing put to bed in the first half. We may never see the likes of it again.

Five at Old Trafford and their fans are leaving on 60’ and our fans are singing the Manchester United manager’s name. What could be better than this?

Coming Back Against Leicester

The League Cup is hardly a glamor competition in 2021, but the comeback at Anfield while Leicester fans sang “Feed the Scousers” almost non-stop for 90 minutes was something to remember. The atmosphere became feral as it was a true Anfield night in the League Cup for the first time in a long while. It had it all: heartbreak early; a slow comeback; an equalizing goal at the death; an opposition goalkeeper being made look horrible in penalties. What a night.

Something else?

Have I missed something? Have your say below.