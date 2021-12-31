Virgil Van Dijk, Alisson, Takumi Minamino.

Just a few of the many enticed to leave their old clubs for Anfield after being thrashed by Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool the season before. Could AC Milan’s Franck Kessie join that list?

The 25-year-old is out of contract at the end of the year and Italian outlet, Ansa has pegged Liverpool, alongside Manchester United and Antonio Conte’s Tottenham, as keen suitors for the young star.

The Reds would appear to have the advantage of providing Kessie a preview, having dispatched the Italian giants in each of their two Champions League group games and highlighting a gulf in class between the two storied clubs. Kessie featured in both fixtures and saw the Liverpool gegenpressing machine for himself up close as the Reds pressed their opponents to oblivion.

The Rossoneri, currently sitting second in the table behind rivals Inter in the title race, have labored to get their midfield anchor to resign past the summer, even giving Kessie the armband at several points this season. However, the mongers have pegged the Ivorian star, soon-to-be off to join the national squad for the African Cup of Nations, to leave the San Siro as early as the winter window.

Liverpool’s midfield is the oldest and most injury prone segment of the current first team squad and an all-action player like Kessie could represent both a solid medium- to long-term solution and a shrewd bit of business. However, whether the incoming Julian Ward and the transfer team determine he is the best option remains to be seen.

Maybe Ward can present a few choice clips in the pitch deck:

Dis you, Franckie boy?