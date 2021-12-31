Rumour Mongering: Bukayo Saka Wants To Leave Arsenal For Liverpool

We’re a little less than two days out from the January transfer window opening up and the rumours are fully chugging along.

Just like this one from The Mirror, and no it’s not even from a fairly reliable source like David Maddock.

Freddie Keighly, rather, reports that while Bukayo Saka is in talks with Arsenal to renew his contract that expires in 2024, his head has also been turned by Liverpool in what could be a shocking deal that would see the Reds part with two other attackers.

Saka has been with Arsenal since his academy days, having graduated from the Gunners’ own Hale End academy to their senior team. Despite only being 20 years old, he’s also been a mainstay on manager Mikel Arteta’s teamsheets since joining, and has made a significant impact on the England squad (that missed penalty notwithstanding).

Let’s just look at this from a Liverpool perspective. Klopp did call Saka a “young and exciting player” ahead of the match against Arsenal in November - in which Saka came off the bench. Liverpool are losing two of our most important attackers next week to the African Cup of Nations, which naturally means yes we need more attackers. But it also means we are unlikely to sell two attackers during January to make room for Saka. Sure, there might be some sales in the summer, and the situation with Saka might deteriorate by then, too, but that’s a summer issue.

Considering Saka and his representatives are reportedly in talks with Arsenal at the moment to extend his contract, this is likely a nothing rumour just set up to push those talks along. Saka gets regular playing time with Arsenal and it is his boyhood club - any other reason for him to leave would likely be a reason that Jürgen Klopp doesn’t want to work with, unless it is a genuine desire to find the place best suited to keep growing as a player. Arsenal may or may not be that place right now, but one would think that a 20 year old might want to stick it out a little longer.

Saka is indeed a young and exciting player and any club would be lucky to have him - he would also be a great asset for a club like Arsenal to build around. He might just get lost here at Liverpool.