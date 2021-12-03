Andy Robertson On Salah: He’s An Unbelievable Player

Is there a better player on the planet right now than Mohamed Salah?

Liverpool’s superstar has shone this season even on a team full of world beaters, breaking Everton’s spirits with a brace in Wednesday’s derby clash as part of his 19 goals in 19 games across all competitions this season.

The Egyptian king helped the Reds get out to a fast start against the Blues. The forward collected a Jordan Henderson through ball, and, with everyone in the park knowing Salah was going to open his body up and curl into the corner, beat a powerless Jordan Pickford anyway to make it 2-0. With the visitors wavering slightly in front of a raucous Goodison Park after conceding a goal, Salah then dashed the hopes of the city’s blue half, racing half the pitch with the ball to slot home and put the game beyond all doubt.

Reds teammate, Scotland captain and regular contestant for the annual World XI, Andy Robertson can’t help but be impressed with what Liverpool’s talismanic striker is able to do on a daily basis:

“I don’t know what it felt like to you but it felt to me as if Mo had all the time in the world,” Robertson said, calling attention to Salah’s stunning second goal in particular

“And that’s a sign of what kind of form he’s in just now. I always believed he was going to score it and luckily, he did that.

“It’s really hard. [Seamus] Coleman is breathing down his neck, Pickford is closing the angle. I know how hard it is to defend against him, I have to defend against him in training most days.

“He’s an unbelievable player.”

An unbelievable player, it should be noted, with less than two years left on his contract.

Food for thought.