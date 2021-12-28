Leicester City vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

| Tuesday, December 28th |

Premier League | King Power Stadium

8PM BST/3PM EST

Will the Foxes roll over for a nice, thorough belly rub, as they did against Manchester City? Probably not. Will it matter in the end? Again, probably not.

Despite last year’s disappointing result at the King Power—one which came during a historically terrible run for the Reds—Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool have usually gotten the better of Leicester City. That trend has only become more apparent with former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers at the helm, with Klopp’s charges becoming especially adept at exploiting the weaknesses of Brodgeball.

Hopefully we’ll see more of the same. Three points would be massive tonight, especially with Chelsea on the immediate horizon. And if we’re really being greedy, another Diogo Jota celebration in front of their fans wouldn’t be unappreciated.

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Leicester City vs. Liverpool

Television: [Redacted] Prime Video (UK); NBCSN (USA); Optus Sport (Australia); DAZN (Canada); Star Sports Select (India); Astro SuperSport 3 (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 102 mio Stadium (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: NBC Sports App (USA) / Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LEICESTER CITY

Our team is in. Here's how we start for #LeiLiv pic.twitter.com/aRoCnm0M4C — Leicester City (@LCFC) December 28, 2021

LIVERPOOL

Your final Reds line-up of the year



Minamino and Thiago miss out with minor muscle soreness.#LEILIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 28, 2021

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

