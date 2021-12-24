Liverpool Have a Boost in Festive Training Session

The squad took their festive photo today before Christmas Eve training, which included players who have been absent through COVID and injury for some time.

In the festive spirit pic.twitter.com/ujHXCL33DV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 24, 2021

Virgil Van Dijk, Curtis Jones, and Fabinho have begun practicing with the squad again after completing their COVID-19 isolations per protocol.

The trio will be useful in Liverpool’s next league match on the 28th of December, when the squad travel to Leicester. Van Dijk, Fabinho, and Jones have a bit more time to return to full fitness since the Boxing Day match against Leeds United has been postponed due to concerns with injury and COVID-19 in the Leeds squad.