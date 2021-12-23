Jordan Henderson and Alisson Becker Want You to Get Vaccinated and Boostered

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and star goalkeeper Alisson Becker want everyone to get vaccinated against Covid-19 and get their booster shot as soon as possible to help protect themselves, their friends and family, and their community against the virus.

The duo joined manager Jürgen Klopp, assistant Pepijn Lijnders, and the best football player on the planet—also known as Mohamed Salah—in putting their voices behind the world’s scientists and doctors and supporting vaccination efforts in the face of the ongoing global pandemic.

Appearing in a video shared by the Premier League, Henderson told fans that “getting a booster is the best possible defence against Covid for you and your family” while Alisson encouraged people to “help keep everyone safe and join me in getting boosted now.”

Their statements come as Omicron sweeps through England, a highly transmissible Covid variant that likely would not have had the chance to appear and establish itself without pockets of vaccine resistance in many of the world’s richest nations and a lack of access to vaccines in many of the poorer nations.

While Omicron’s transmissibility means even those who have been vaccinated and boostered are contracting it at a worrying rate, all the data points to vaccination still being highly effective in preventing serious symptoms, hospitalization, and death.

Widespread global vaccination also remains the world’s best hope for putting an end to the ongoing pandemic and preventing further variations, and the harsh reality is that anyone who has access and no genuine medical reason not to and still doesn’t get vaccinated holds a share of the responsibility and blame for every new Covid death.