Klopp Talk: Kelleher “Saved Our Life”

Despite trailing 3-1 at half-time, Liverpool FC came back from behind to march into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in stunning fashion. There were many great performances, but goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher was the guy to bring it home with two penalty saves in the penalty shootout. Jürgen Klopp was understandably delighted.

Yeah, of course it’s important. But he is an outstanding goalkeeper, I don’t want to say anymore he’s a ‘talent’. For goalies maybe it’s possible because they are talents a bit longer because they can play longer. But he is an outstanding goalie; with his feet, game understanding, all the goalie skills. John [Achterberg] and Jack [Robinson] over the years did an incredible job with the boy, it’s really outstanding. Of course it’s nice. It’s not the first time he was part of these spectacular games, against Arsenal [in 2019] it was similar. But now he is even a step further. Like I said, he saved our life, was really helpful tonight.

Liverpool will now play Arsenal in the semi-finals, with leg one to be played away at the Emirates on the week of 3rd January, and leg two played at Anfield the week of 10th January.