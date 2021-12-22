Liverpool 3, Leicester City 3 (5-4 pens) - Match Recap: Klopp Outfoxes Rodgers

Liverpool 3 - 3 Leicester City

Home Team: Oxlade-Chamberlain 19’, Jota 68’, Minamino 90 + 5’

Away Team: Vardy 10’13’, Maddison 33’, Player XX’

Pre-Match

It’s a highly-changed line-up, as expected, though there are a few senior players to keep things ticking over. Captain Jordan Henderson starts in the middle of the park, alongside Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Tyler Morton. Roberto Firmino leads the line, flanked by Takumi Minamino and Neco Williams. And Joe Gomez is at the heart of the defense, paired with Billy Koumetio, and Connor Bradley and Kostas Tsimikas starting right and left back, respectively. Kelleher is between the sticks.

A trip to the League Cup (two-legged) semifinal is in the cards for the winner.

First Half

Liverpool start the match well, looking exactly how you’d expect a Jurgen Klopp Liverpool side to look at home, regardless of the names on the back of the kits. However, the first real chance comes from the visitors on a quick counterattack. Thankfully Liverpool’s backup keeper was up to the challenge.

Goal. Ugh. And it’s from the worst person. Leicester City manage to pick apart Liverpool’s makeshift backline pretty easily, and play Vardy in behind. He finishes with a first-time, well struck effort toward the back post, and Kelleher can’t keep it out, despite getting a palm to it.

Goal. Vardy doubles the lead, with an all-too-easy counterattack. Klopp is simply smiling in response, no doubt thinking about the two-legged semifinal he won’t have to worry about.

GOAL! Liverpool respond! Play starts with a big switch from Tsimikas to Williams, who then picks out Bobby in a great position in the middle of the box. He can’t quite get a shot off, but he holds it up, and pulls it back for an Ox in the Box, who slots.

This match is actually quite exciting. Really end-to-end stuff. Hopefully Liverpool’s fresh legs pay off if they can keep it tight until the closing stages of the match.

Goal. So much for that idea. Maddison just banged on in from a long way out. Really unlucky for the baby Reds, who had just started finding their way back into the match. Regardless, there appears to be more goals out there.

Vardy could have, really should have, made it 4-1 there after a terrible Joe Gomez blunder.

Second Half

Well, Milner, Jota, and Konaté are on to start the second half. Let’s GOOOOO!

Ten minutes into the half and the Reds are giving it a proper go. The visitors are even attempting to time waste. Liverpool haven’t created any big, big chances yet this half, but they’re running at the Leicester defense in waves.

Henderson makes way for Naby Keita. As if this game wasn’t mad enough!

GOAL!! Diogo Jota pulls one back. The attack appeared to break down, but the Reds won it back and played Jota in, who finished with a strong left foot!

Liverpool continue coming in waves, but that final ball just isn’t falling for them. If they fail to equalize, it certainly won’t be for a lack of effort!

GOAL!!! Liverpool find the equalizer! And from a throw-in! Milner picks out Minamino in the box, and he chests it down and slots 5 minutes into stoppage time! He’s made up to get the big goal in front of the Kop and so are we!

Penalties

Tielemans O

Milner O



Maddison O

Firmino O



Albrighton O

Oxlade-Chamberlain O



Thomas X

Keita O



Iheanacho O

Minamino X



Bertrand X

Jota O

Final Thoughts and Man of the Match

Liverpool not doing things the easy way? Winning on pens after coming from behind to make it 3-3? Not like us at all. This match was lots of fun, and despite the slow start, we managed to pull it out of the fire in the end.