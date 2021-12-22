Liverpool vs. Leicester City: League Cup 2021-22 Coverage, Liveblog, and How to Watch Online

| Wednesday, December 22nd |

League Cup | Anfield

7:45PM BST/2:45PM EST

Quarterfinals of the League Cup. A win puts us through to the mixed blessing that is a January two-legged semi. However, with City out of the competition, Liverpool will like their odds of winning it in the last 4. And winning things, even the lowly League Cup, is what this club is about.

So. Either bow out now, or win the thing, yeah, Liverpool?

PREVIEW & HOW TO WATCH

Full Match Preview: Liverpool vs. Leicester City

Television: No Coverage (UK); ESPN+ (USA); beIN Sports 1 (Australia); DAZN (Canada); No Coverage (India); No Coverage (Malaysia); SuperSport Premier League (Nigeria); 111 mio Sports 1 (Singapore); SuperSport Premier League (South Africa); other listings at LiveSoccerTV

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA) | Online Radio: LFCTV GO

LIVERPOOL

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

LEICESTER CITY

Teamsheets will be released one hour prior to the kickoff

THE LIVERPOOL OFFSIDE MATCHDAY LIVEBLOG

Liveblog will begin shortly before kickoff

